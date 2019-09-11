NORWAY – Elsie Roberts Seames, 87, of Greenwood passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Her motto in life, especially in the last few months, was “While I am alive, I am going to live it up”. She spent countless hours going on lunch trips with the girls, attending the local musicals and enjoying many visits with family and friends, never letting her diagnosis daunt her “loving life” spirit.

Born in Woodstock on July 8, 1932, she was the second oldest child of Wendell and Alice Felt Roberts. Her childhood years were spent building a strong bond with her 11 siblings that continued to her last breath. She attended schools in Greenwood and Woodstock. On July 15, 1950 she married the love of her life, Peter Seames Sr. and they were blessed with 68 beautiful years of marriage before his passing in September 2018. Elsie worked for over 25 years at Echo Wood Products in Locke Mills. Elsie and Pete loved spending time camping, fishing, hunting and holiday gatherings with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, showing each and every one of them unconditional love and how to form a strong family bond. That bond was very evident in their later years by the amount of time the grandchildren spent visiting with their grandparents.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Diane Howe of Bethel, her son, Peter Jr. (Cynthia) of Oxford; her grandchildren, Andrea Howe, Dustin (Sara) Howe, Alyssa (Jeffrey) Howe (Freeman), Rebekah (Jason) Howe Coolidge, Peter IV (Sara), Misty (Damian), Crystal (Ambrose), Nicholas (Chantel); great-grandchildren, Skylar, Savannah, Dylan, Jordyn, Emalee, Tyler, Kimball, Logan, Emily, Damien, Aiden, R.J., Owen, Alexis, Quinn, Mekhi, Bentley, Daniel, Ariana, and Ambrose. She is also survived by her brothers, Leslie Roberts and Duane Roberts, her sisters, Lenona Cole and Marilyn (Wayne) Howe, brother-in-law, William (Judy) Seames, sisters-in-law, Sylvia Roberts and Jaclyn Gammon; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Sr.; her parents; her sister, Florence Seames, her brothers, Albert Roberts, Kenneth Roberts, Philip Roberts, Stanley Roberts, James Roberts and Carl Roberts.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Oxford Hills Internal Medicine, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Rumford Community Hospital, and Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation for the excellent care they gave Elsie.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 13 at 1 p.m. at Hicks Cemetery in Greenwood. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers

donations in her memory can be made to

Team Hailey Hugs

P.O. Box 636

Bethel, ME 04217

or

Mahoosuc Kids Association

Attn: Julie Hart

19 Crescent Lane

Bethel, ME 04217

