RUMFORD – Mr. Byron C. “Bo” Kennedy, 70, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Rumford Community Home from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Farmington, Maine, he was the son of Carl and G. Viola (Brackett) Kennedy. He was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. Bo worked for Stowell McGregors, Bass Shoe and it was at Thurston’s Mill that he had to go on medical disability due to uncontrolled epilepsy and safety concerns.

Bo attended the Mexico First Baptist Church in Mexico. He was an avid Red Sox fan through thick and thin. He loved to play baseball and would spend countless hours at the Peru ball field playing baseball where he was known as a long ball hitter.

He is survived by three brothers, Glenwood and his wife, Carol, of Carver, Mass., Montell “Bummy” and his wife, Marjorie, of Dixfield and Carroll Kennedy and his wife, Sharon, of Rumford; brother-in-law, Gordon Haley of Rangeley. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sheila Haley.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Honoring Bo’s request of no funeral service, there will be a celebration of life ceremony at 2 p.m., Saturday, in the Demeritt Cemetery in Peru, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

