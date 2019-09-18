AUBURN – Ralph Gilman Morin, 92, of Auburn passed away at his home on Sept. 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Lille, Maine on August 17, 1927, the son of Fred and Alice (Parent) Morin. Ralph moved with his family to Lewiston at a young age.

On July 21, 1951, he married the love of his life, Therese M. Martin, at St. Mary’s Church in Lewiston. Together, they worked and raised their young family in Lewiston. They were happily married for 67 years until Therese passed away on Sept. 21, 2018. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Holy Family Church.

Ralph was a veteran of service in World War II, serving in the United States Navy. He was one of four Morin brothers who served in WWII. Later in life, he was honored in Mayport, Fla., along with his brother, Patrick, at a Commemoration of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific War against Japan. Patrick was one of the few sailors present at the beginning of hostilities, the attack on Pearl Harbor and also at the end of hostilities, the signing of the unconditional surrender by Japan in Tokyo Bay. Ralph’s brother Omer Morin participated in the liberation of the Auschwitz Extermination Camp in Southern Poland. Ralph felt a strong need to help his brothers and left Lewiston High School early to enlist in the Navy. He later received a diploma from the high school in honor of his wartime service to his beloved country. One of the highlights of Ralph’s life was his Honor Flight 3-day excursion to Washington, D.C. on 2014 Veterans Day weekend..

Ralph’s life work was at Bath Iron Works, as a finish painter, he contributed to the building of countless navy surface warfare ships. He made numerous friends over the years, both in the navy and amongst the workforce at BIW.

Ralph had a deep love for sports, playing baseball for local teams in the 1950s. He rarely missed a Red Sox or Patriots game on television. He was a long-time member of the Poland Spring Golf Club.

Ralph and Terry enjoyed many years of retirement living in sunny Florida. He relished the fact that he got to spend time personally with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Susan Stone and husband, Bob of Auburn, son, Barry Morin and wife, Nancy of Lewiston; four grandchildren, Marni (Stone) and husband, Scott Spewock, Haley (Stone) and husband, Ryan Bernier, Peter Stone, Shane Morin; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Piper, Barrett, Sam, Ryder and Max; one sister, Theresa Ouellette.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two infant daughters, Donna and Julie; four brothers, Patrick, Roy, Guy and Omer; three sisters, Esther, Viola and Mona.

The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice and First Light for the wonderful love and care they showed Ralph in the final weeks of his journey.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Ralph’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Lewiston. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4584

Donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to

Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

