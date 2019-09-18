After accusing his largest investor of financial misconduct, David Rosenberg has been fired as chief executive of Prime Auto Group, a company built by Rosenberg’s colorful father, Ira.

David Rosenberg was the chief executive of one of the nation’s largest auto dealer networks, with nine locations in Maine. In July, he filed a lawsuit in a Massachusetts superior court that alleges GPB Capital, which has a majority stake in Prime Auto Group, of running a Ponzi scheme by using new investment money to pay returns to existing investors. The suit was triggered when GPB Capital failed to pay Rosenberg $5.9 million on July 1 as part of its buyout of Rosenberg’s stake in a fund that is behind the purchase of dozens of dealerships.

Rosenberg’s dismissal was mentioned in a GPB Capital press release announcing that Kevin Westfall, an executive with 40 years in the automotive industry, has been appointed interim chief executive, and that Rosenberg had been “relieved of his duties.”

In a statement to Automotive News, Rosenberg’s attorney, Jack Pirozzolo of Sidley Austin in Boston, said the action “represents further retaliatory action taken against David Rosenberg for reporting evidence of financial misconduct at GPB. Company leadership not only ignored Mr. Rosenberg’s initial call for corrective steps within GPB’s legacy auto dealership operations, they attempted to silence him and other members of the Prime Automotive Group team when misconduct was discovered. Now they have wrongfully terminated Mr. Rosenberg for acting responsibly and ethically and in the best interests of the dealerships and GPB investors, and for asserting his rights to certain payments that GPB was contractually obligated to make to him by July 1 — but which Mr. Rosenberg has not received to date.”

Prime Automotive Group represents 56 dealerships organized into five regional platforms across eight states. It is expected to generate approximately $3.2 billion in annual revenue in 2019.

After building then selling a network of auto dealerships in Massachusetts, Ira Rosenberg retired, but it didn’t last. He came out of retirement in Maine in the mid-2000s by purchasing three car dealerships and forming the beginning of Prime Motor Group. His son, David, had acquired a separate car dealership network, Clair Auto Group, which operated nine dealerships in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Later, the father and son would merge their companies into one, with David acting as CEO and his father as the key adviser.

Ira Rosenberg figured centrally in the company’s marketing efforts, appearing as a wise-cracking salesman in many TV and radio commercials. At age 80, he retired again in October 2017 and died the following March.

This story will be updated.

