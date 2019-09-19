COUNTY — Have you always wondered about starting your own business but you are not sure how to start? Attend a tuition free workshop, Introduction to Self-employment offered by New Ventures Maine.

This one-session, two hour workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Introduction to Self-employment, is being offered three times in October at different locations in Androscoggin and Oxford Counties. On Tuesday, October 8 at 6 p.m. it will be offered at Region 9 Adult Education, 377 River Road, Mexico. On Thursday, October 10 at 10 a.m. it will be offered at the Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston. On Tuesday October 29 at 6 p.m. it will be held at RSU 16 Adult Education, 129 Elm St. Mechanic Falls.

To register online for one of these workshops, or any of our small business classes, please visit newventuresmaine.org. For more information please contact Karleen Andrews at [email protected] or call her at (207) 557-1885. Please register in advance for this popular workshop.

For more information on our programs, classes, and resources please visit newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092 to find the center closest to you.

