For years the children at Rangeley Lakes Regional have received a monarch caterpillar from former teacher and co-owner of Sunrise View Farms, Priscialla St. Louis. Each year the children get to marvel at the wonder of the eventual metamorphosis into a monarch butterfly. This year both the kindergarten class and the first grade class received their own caterpillar. Hopefully the children learn a little bit about patience as they wait expectantly for the eventual and wondrous transformation.

