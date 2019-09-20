LEWISTON – Roberta Harlow was born Aug. 10, 1934, to the late Robert and Harriet Farrington. She passed away Sept. 10, 2019, at hospice house in Lewiston after a long illness. Roberta grew up and lived in Bryant Pond and resided there after graduating from Woodstock High School as valedictorian of her class of 1953. She enjoyed and excelled at basketball in high school and throughout her life followed Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. Other interests and hobbies were trips to the ocean and local beaches, swimming, gardening, bicycling and scrapbooking. She was a wonderful cook whose recipes are enjoyed much by her family. She always had an eye for detail that showed in everything she did. She entertained her family and friend with her wonderful wit and humor. Roberta was predeceased by her son, Gary Harlow, in 2015. Survivors include brother, Alan Farrington of Norway; daughter, Donna LaRose of Waterford; granddaughter Carla Evans and husband, Kris Evans, of Greenwood; grandson, Lee Martin of Norway, and great-grandchildren Emma Evans, Benjamin Evans and Averly Evans.

