Jayce Lister, 5, dumps a shovelful of dirt on a pear tree that he helped plant at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn on Monday. Jayce is one of about 120 students who planted 12 fruit trees on the school’s front lawn. “The orchard will help teach kids where their food comes from and will also provide for students that need the food,” teacher Katarina Arvedson said. Some of the fruit will be used in the school’s backpack program, which provides children with food. Richard Hodges of ReTreeUs said Park Avenue’s educational orchard is the 34th his organization has helped Maine students plant. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Second-grader Lungowe Mubaya, 7, puts a handful of dirt on the base of an apple tree she helped plant at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Kindergarten students pack down the dirt at the base of a pear tree at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Second graders Tarah Thibodeau, left, and Lungowe Mubaya react while helping plant an apple tree at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Park Avenue Elementary School
