AUBURN – Bruce W. Reynolds, 76, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House. He was born in Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 23, 1942 to Elton and Marjorie (Kernan) Reynolds. Bruce attended North Yarmouth academy the class of 1961 and continued his education at UMO. On March 16, 1963 he married the love of his life, Louise Martel Reynolds and together raised four children. Bruce was a tree expert and owned The Reynolds Tree Expert Co. Inc. from 1987 to 2007. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Martindale Country Club, bowling, coaching Auburn Suburban Little League and YMCA biddy basketball. Bruce is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Bill Reynolds and wife Pamela of Poland and Steven Reynolds and wife Julie of Rochester, N.Y., daughters, Laurie Reynolds from Orlando, Fla. and Stacy Bradford and husband Woody of Natick, Mass.; brother, Craig Reynolds of Cumberland Foreside; grandchildren, Brooke and Jordyn Reynolds, Brianna and Michael Lyons, Jakob and Jackson Bradford, and Chandler and Trevor Reynolds; 10 nephews and nieces; sisters-in-law, Claudia and Laurie Martel, and brother-in-law, Ron and wife Madeleine Martel. in Bruce’s memory. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn with services to follow. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn, Maine. 207-783-8545. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made toThe Androscoggin Healthcare & Hospice15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous

Next »