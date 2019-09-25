AUBURN – Geneva M. Hackett, 93, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 at Clover Manor. She was born in Mechanic Falls on Aug. 25, 1926 to Carl and Florence (Keene) Fifield. She graduated from Mechanic Falls High School. Geneva was a member of the Mechanic Falls Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She liked to knit, crochet, play upwards, cards as well as other games with Betty. She enjoyed eating out at Kathy’s Diner and sitting at her usual spot in the front window. Family was everything to her. She was married to William Hackett who passed away in 1999. She is survived by her son Paul Hackett of Davenport, Fla.; brother Ivan Fifield and wife Pearl of Mechanic Falls; grandchildren Denise Vincent and her husband Richard of Lewiston, Tracy Francis and her husband Marshall, Jackie Hall and her husband LT, Lisa Cottington and husband Barry, and Gail Buteau and husband Corey; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Wilma Buteau; son-in-law John; brother, Merle Ellingwood; and sisters Abbie MacKendrick, Margaret Brisette and Ruth Bean.

Family and friends may call at the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street Mechanic Falls, on Saturday September 28th from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 12:30 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers

donations in her memory may be made to the

Mechanic Falls Firemen’s Association

108 Lewiston Street

Mechanic Falls, ME 04256

