SABATTUS – John Calvert Howes Sr., 77, suddenly passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. John was born Feb. 6, 1942 in Peru to Laurice and Pauline Howes.

John devoted his life to his wife and family. John and Therese were married on Nov. 9, 1963. Together they had three children and raised Therese’s six brothers and sisters. They made their home in Sabattus. John worked hard to provide for his family. He worked in local mills and retired as a supervisor at Pathways, Inc.

John enjoyed fishing, watching TV, including westerns, Red Sox baseball and Minnesota Vikings football.

John was predeceased by his wife, Therese; parents; sisters, Geraldine Souza, Sandra Clavet and Gladys Cummings; and nephews, Gile and Bruce Albert.

John is survived by his brother, Patrick Howes Sr. and life partner, Doris Chamberlain; his three children, John Howes Jr., Tina Boulette and husband Patrick, and Pauline Priestly; his granddaughter, Kayla Caron and husband Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Tejanna and Logan Caron. He is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law he raised, Nancy, Gerard, James, Dianna Albert whom he loved like his own. He is also survived by many more nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Friday September 27 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

