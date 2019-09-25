AUBURN – Our angel, Nathalie E. St. Clair, 93, of Auburn passed away at Clover Manor, Auburn on Sept. 16, 2019.

She was born Feb. 6, 1926 in Phillips, daughter of Alton P. and Helen (Perrin) Edwards.

She graduated from Phillips High School, then Central Maine General Hospital as a registered nurse. She worked at Togus Hospital, Franklin County Memorial Hospital, and Sandy River Nursing Care Center. She was the first nurse in Androscoggin Home Health from the Farmington area and enjoyed getting to know the families with whom she worked. She married Bennie Nile in 1948 then Arthur St. Clair in 1971.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, square dancing, playing games, traveling far and wide and camping, especially to Prince Edward Island and all the Maritimes, sewing, baking, craft work, and church activities at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her yummy chocolate chip cookies amongst other baked items, her sweet personality, and her love of red cardinals.

She is survived by her three daughters, Valerie St. Clair and husband Paul of Auburn, Rebecca MacFarlane and husband Thomas of Florida, Priscilla Williams of Tennessee, one son, David Nile and wife Christine of Lewiston; eight grandchildren, Laurie, Sarah, Amy, James, Matthew, Daniel, Tony, Trisha; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Edwards and wife Joanne of Windham.

She was predeceased by sister, Jean Mitchell, brother, Neal Edwards; and husband, Arthur St. Clair.

Online condolences can be left at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Fortin Group Funeral Homes of Lewiston – Auburn 207 784-4584.

A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m., at The Fortin Group, Funeral Home on 70 Horton Street, Lewiston, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Greater Androscoggin Humane Society (gahumane.org). The family would like to express our appreciation for the staff of Clover Manor and Beacon Hospice for the care she received.

