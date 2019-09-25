FRESNO, Calif. – Kenneth G. Jones, 60, of Fresno, Calif., died August 28, 2019, following a long illness. He was born May 6, 1959. He was the son of the late Patricia and William Jones.

He is survived by one brother, William Jones Jr. and his wife, Annette, two sisters, Roseanna Spence and Kathleen McGee and her husband, James McGee; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Walter C. Jones.

He will also be missed by his close friends in California Jon King, Angela Hobbs and David Vasquez.

A grave side service will be held Oct. 6, 2019 at the Buckfield Village Cemetery.

