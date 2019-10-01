LEWISTON – Lionel R. Bernier, 88, died peacefully at his home on Sept. 26, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Lewiston on June 25, 1931, the son of Joseph and Laura Bernier.

He married the love of his life, Louise Dupuis on May 24, 1952, together they raised three children with love and devotion and were married for 67 years.

He was educated in Lewiston schools and worked in many local shoe shops, with a specialty trade of hand sewing, edge trimming and producing high end shoe samples for notable companies. He also worked in carpentry for many years among other trades.

He was a member of Holy Family Church of the Prince of Peace Parish, and had strong devotion and belief in God. A hard working man, he took great pride in his home and beautifully landscaped property, which he took to meticulous care of. Nothing pleased him more than taking a long walk ion his land through the woods where he could enjoy all of nature and fresh air. He loved watching and feeding birds and took great pleasure in seeing deer and other wildlife that would walk on his back lawn. Lionel also loved his wife’s fine cooking, his John Deere tractor, old country music, westerns and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Bernier, two sons; Donald Bernier and his wife Cookie, Richard Bernier and his wife Jane, four grandchildren, David Bernier and Jennifer, Gregg Bernier, Michelle Poisson and husband Josh and Nicole Bernier; three great-grandchildren, Shae Bernier, Quinn Poisson and Cash Poisson; a sister, Yvette Labranche, two brothers-in-law, Regent Bolduc and Bert Bertrand and a sister-in-law, Therese Bernier.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Rita Bernier; his parents; and many siblings.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 3 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4023.

Those wishing may make donations in Lionel’s memory to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

