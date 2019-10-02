It’s time to get out that sheet pan and have a delicious dinner all in one. We have heard that phrase, “one and done” well, here it is for your enjoyment tonight! This recipe for bone in pork chops and Brussels sprouts will be quick and easy and also nourishing on a cold winter night. Serve with red wine and relax, take time for yourself. Bon Appetit!

Pork Chops and Roasted Brussels Sprouts

(Note: Marinate pork for 24 hours)

INGREDIENTS

½ tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, more as needed

1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, more as needed

¼ teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, or to taste

2 cloves garlic, grated or minced

2 large bone-in pork chops, about 1 1/2 inches thick (about 1 3/4 pounds total)

1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved through the stem

¼ cup whole sage leaves

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Lemon wedges, for serving

PREPARATION

In a large bowl, combine brown sugar, salt, cumin seeds, ground cumin, black pepper, red-pepper flakes and garlic.

Smear mixture all over pork and let sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes, refrigerate, covered, up to 24 hours.

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a bowl, toss Brussels sprouts and sage leaves with oil and a large pinch of salt and pepper. Spread out on a quarter-size rimmed baking sheet (or in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish) and place in the oven. Place the pork on a second quarter-size rimmed baking sheet (or use a regular rimmed baking sheet) and place in the oven along with the sprouts.

Roast pork and sprouts for 15 minutes. Flip the chops over and give the sprouts a stir, and continue roasting until the pork is cooked through (135 degrees for medium-rare) and the sprouts are browned and tender, 5 to 10 minutes more. Let pork rest 5 minutes before slicing off the bone as you would a steak. Serve together, with lemon wedges.

