JAY – Barbara Tilton Morse passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, with loving family by her side at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. She was born on June 20, 1928 in Wilton, daughter of Roy and Nettie Pearl (Townsend) Tilton, the seventh of 10 children raised on Walker Hill at the Tilton family farm. She attended Wilton schools. On August 1, 1947, she married Stanley M. Morse at the Tilton farm. In 1962, they settled on the Morse family farm where they raised their four children. She worked in local nursing homes and cared for many elderly boarders in her home. Barbara enjoyed dancing, music, reading, sewing, embroidery, gardening, and baking. She will be remembered for many of her delicious homemade donuts and baked goods. She was also very talented with drawing and painting. Barbara was a member of the Bartlett Memorial Methodist Church, volunteered at the North Jay Grange, and a 15 year volunteer at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn Morse of North Jay, Robin Jordan and husband Robert of Raymond; grandsons, Christopher Legere and wife Mindy of California, Kurt Legere and wife Jennifer of Texas, Nathan Jordan and wife Natasha of Portland, Steven Morse Jr. and wife Amy of Auburn, and Shane Morse of North Jay; granddaughters, Erin Jordan of Limington and Lori Jordan of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Drew Legere, Isabella and Caden Legere, Wyatt, Tate, Artur and Princeton Morse, Shane Morse Jr., Jade Morse, Loghan and Keegan Aycock.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; sons, Steve Morse Sr. and Dana Morse; granddaughter, Marissa Sue Morse; sisters, Suzie Trask, Bertha Starbird, Edith Hill, Mable Lane, brothers, Welcome, Roy and Donald Tilton, and infant brother, Edward.

A special thanks to the staff at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the North Jay Grange Hall, 4 East Dixfield Rd., in North Jay. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

