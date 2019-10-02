AUBURN – Kenneth Lawrence Murray Sr., 83, of North Monmouth, formerly of Auburn, passed peacefully at the Hospice House in Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Kenneth was born on May 10, 1936, in Brewer, and was the son of Lester “Pat” Murray and Marjorie Tucker Murray.

Ken was a businessman in the Auburn/Lewiston area for most of his adult life. He was the manager of S.S. Kresge in Lewiston where he created the store’s first lunch counter. He also owned Borque’s Market in Lewiston for a few years before becoming the business manager for Marcotte Chevrolet. Ken went on to work as a Certified Financial Planner for IDS/American Express. He came out of retirement to manage the courier department at FICS Solutions in Lewiston. He finally retired for good to his dream home “Crazy Acres” in North Monmouth, in 2007.

Ken and his first wife, Margaret (d.1998) enjoyed traveling with the Kora Shriners and camping throughout the state of Maine. They were married for 42 years before Margaret passed away. Her death was a devastating loss, but Kenneth was very fortunate to meet and marry Marcia Hull. He was also delighted to become stepfather to Miranda, Jessica, Roger Jr., and Hannah. Marcia dedicated the 20 years of their marriage to caring for Kenneth while they traveled and raised their children and grandchildren.

Ken was a life-long music lover. He was known for his crooner’s voice and loved to belt out country tunes as well as old standards. Later in life he taught himself to play guitar and enjoyed singing around campfires with local musicians.

Ken was very fortunate to have been a longtime member of the Masons and the Shriners. He became a Master Mason in April of 1959 and was recognized for 60 years of membership in 2019. He joined the Kora Shrine Temple in 1974. He was a very active member who helped to establish the Kora Crazy Kops and later became a Kora Jester. This was a great honor to him. Many of his closest friends were among the Shriners.

Ken was a longtime Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was delighted with his New England teams’ successes. He loved to joke and brag about his favorite player, “Becky Moots” (Mookie Betts.) He loved attending Red Sox games with his son, Kenneth Murray Jr.

Most of all, Kenneth was devoted to his family. He was always there to lend advice or to help with the physical labor of remodeling his own homes and those of his children. He was thrilled to enjoy the company of his grandchildren, Nathan, Christian, Carly, Bella, Tiana, James, Elijah, Emelia, and Logan. He was their “Bubba”.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marcia Murray; son Kenneth L. Murray Jr. and fiancé Michelle Tyler, daughter Julie Murray, stepchildren, Miranda Tortorella and husband Dave, Jessica Kubacka and husband Joe, Roger Hull Jr. and wife Janet, Hannah Morin and husband William. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Gross and husband Robert. Kenneth was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Murray; and his parents, Lester and Marjorie Murray.

Ken wanted his obituary to simply say “I’ll see you there.” Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

