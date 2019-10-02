SOUTH PARIS – Mary Alice Jackson Emmons, 93, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 at Market Square Healthcare Center. She was born on July 26, 1926 in Solon to the late Alfred E. and Stella Harwood (Edwards) Jackson. She attended schools in Solon and Norway and received her GED in 1991.She married W. Scott Edwards on Jan. 8, 1944 at the Norway Universalist Church. She worked in local wood mills and was a fancy stitcher in the shoe shops. She owned and operated Old County Road Ceramics for 50 years. Mary was a member of the Universalist Church in Bryant Pond, Woodstock Greenwood Senior Citizens as well as the Ceramic Guild of Maine. She was also a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crafting, music as well as visiting family. She loved animals and watching NASCAR.She is survived by three daughters Belinda (James) Hagar, Cathy (Larry) Walton and Heidi (Geffery) Inman; three brothers, Alfred Jr., Howard, Richard Jackson, two sisters, Marion Chase and Margret Twitchell, half-sister, Andrea Nash; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband in 1984; son, Peter Emmons in 1978, son, Jerrold Emmons in 2012; two sisters, Helen McCormick and Frances Lariviere, half-brother, Michael Jackson; stepfather, Stephen Edwards and stepmother, Phyllis Jackson. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris with interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Otisfield. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers donations in her memory maybe made to Responsible Pet Care PO Box 82, Norway, ME 04268

