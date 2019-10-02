SOUTH PARIS – Robert S. Hatch Sr., 72, of Norway, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Market Square Health Care Center. He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 1, 1946, the son of Stanley I. and Irene M. LaFrance Hatch.

He graduated from Norway High School and received his bachelors degree from Berkley College of Music in Boston. He married Jean M. Friberg. Together they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Robert worked as a salesman for Sears but he was a musician at heart. He loved music, especially playing the piano.

Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Jr., Christopher and Timothy, his daughters, Katherine, Laural and Elizabeth; and five grandchildren, Emily, Katelyn, Levi, Mason and Emmit.

Robert was predeceased by his wife, Jean, on Sept. 28, 2019; and a son, Jeffrey M. Hatch.

A Mass of Christian burial for Robert and Jean Hatch will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway followed by interment at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Family and friends may attend visitation for Robert and Jean Hatch on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

Donations in their memory may be made to

Responsible Pet Care

P.O. Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

