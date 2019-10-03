NORWAY – Geraldine “Gerry” Carro, died Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 74, at Stephen’s Memorial Hospital after a long illness. She spent her final days surrounded by the love of her family. Gerry was born on May 11, 1944, in Portland, Maine. She grew up in and graduated from Gorham High School in 1962. She married the love of her life, Paul Carro Sr., in June of 1963. They had 56 wonderful years together. Gerry was a member of The Daughters of Rebekah for many years and enjoyed playing bingo, yard sales and attending auctions, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Gerry created many special memories for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will be held on to and cherished forever.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Carro Sr., daughter, Penny Frost, her son, Paul Carro Jr., her daughter Debbie McLean, her daughter Karen Ward and husband Brandon, her son Brain Carro and wife Sara, her brother Lester Hawkes and wife Rowena, her brother James Hawkes and wife Sylvia, her sister-in-law Noreen Hakala, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Gerry was predeceased by both her father, Earnest Hawkes and her mother, Bertha (Hawkes) Coombs.

There will be a potluck celebration of life held at: Town and Country Community Center Association, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway, Maine, 04268, Saturday, October 5, from 1-3 p.m. To express condolences or participate in Gerry’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

