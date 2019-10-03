The Green Ladle is adding family-friendly, and waistline-friendly, takeout.

Starting in about two weeks, students in the Lewiston Regional Technical Center’s culinary arts program will offer two- and four-person meals to go Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Chef Dan Caron said menus will be announced Saturday for the following week and include a healthy option of 650 calories or less per meal, as well as a comfort food option each day.

“We’re doing it so we can increase our lesson plans here at the Ladle, so they can cook different varieties of foods,” Caron said. “The kids can get creative with the menu.”

Meals can be picked up hot, microwave-ready or oven-ready. Prices will change based on offerings. He estimated that a meal for two with an entree, starch, vegetable or salad and bread of the day will be about $20.

Comfort foods include meals such as shepherd’s pie, barbecue spareribs and meatloaf. Healthy foods include salmon, chicken breast and fish. Dressing, rubs, chowders, soups and desserts will also be available as add-ons.

One of the hopes is bringing families back to the table to eat together, Caron said.

The culinary arts program has 71 students. He said they’ll need to figure out calories, protein and practice other skills such as bookkeeping.

Now, students cook for the public January through May in twice-weekly lunches and at catered events.

“We tend to do a lot of comfort foods at the Ladle, because that’s what our customers order,” he said. “It’ll get them out of their comfort zone cooking different items.”

