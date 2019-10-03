Lewiston Regional Technical Center students Katlyn Dyer, left, and Kayden Darling, center, make caramel pecan bars as Jacob Millett, right, carries away apple dumplings they made Wednesday morning in the kitchen at The Green Ladle. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

 

 

The Green Ladle is adding family-friendly, and waistline-friendly, takeout.

LRTC Instructor and head of the culinary arts program Chef Dan Caron, center, works with students Wednesday morning in the kitchen of the Green Ladle. Mikayla Tabor, left mikes up ingredients for an apple pie crust they were making with apples they picked earlier in the day at a local orchard. On the right, Kayden Darling prepares a sauce for crab cakes. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Starting in about two weeks, students in the Lewiston Regional Technical Center’s culinary arts program will offer two- and four-person meals to go Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Chef Dan Caron said menus will be announced Saturday for the following week and include a healthy option of 650 calories or less per meal, as well as a comfort food option each day.

“We’re doing it so we can increase our lesson plans here at the Ladle, so they can cook different varieties of foods,” Caron said. “The kids can get creative with the menu.”

Meals can be picked up hot, microwave-ready or oven-ready. Prices will change based on offerings. He estimated that a meal for two with an entree, starch, vegetable or salad and bread of the day will be about $20.

Comfort foods include meals such as shepherd’s pie, barbecue spareribs and meatloaf. Healthy foods include salmon, chicken breast and fish. Dressing, rubs, chowders, soups and desserts will also be available as add-ons.

One of the hopes is bringing families back to the table to eat together, Caron said.

J’Quita Rembert mixes ingredients for crab cakes in the kitchen of The Green Ladle at Lewiston Regional Technical Center on Wednesday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

The culinary arts program has 71 students. He said they’ll need to figure out calories, protein and practice other skills such as bookkeeping.

Now, students cook for the public January through May in twice-weekly lunches and at catered events.

“We tend to do a lot of comfort foods at the Ladle, because that’s what our customers order,” he said. “It’ll get them out of their comfort zone cooking different items.”

This story was originally published as part of "The Buzz: Lewiston off-track betting moving into Marco's Restaurant."

