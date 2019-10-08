FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Diane M. Beaulieu, 64, died suddenly Sept. 26, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Diane was born on the July 17, 1955, in Tacoma, Washington, to Maryanne Bissonnette and Conrad Bissonnette. She earned a degree as a registered nurse from Central Maine Community College in 1995 and had a successful career in the medical field. Diane had a huge heart and always enjoyed time with her family, friends and dogs (especially her beloved dog, Tank, who passed away a year ago).

In her spare time, she enjoyed eating out, walking her precious dogs and occasionally playing bingo. She also had a doggy day care and enjoyed taking care of her dog friends.

Her family paid this tribute to her, “Diane was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, lit up every room she walked into and she opened her heart and her home to as many people as she could over the years. She will be sorely missed.”

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica St. Hilaire and husband, Jeffrey St. Hilaire, son, Jacob Michaud and partner, Erin Reynolds; grandchildren, Kameron, Kieler, Kailey, Tanner, Taylor, and Arianna; great-grandchildren Addilyn and Chase; sister, Susan Hilse and her brother, Richard Bissonnette and many cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her parents, Maryann Bissonnette, Homer Johnson and Conrad Bissonnette.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

Funeral services honoring Diane’s life will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, in Lewiston, 784-4023.

