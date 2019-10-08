FARMINGTON – Edmund L. Hutchinson passed away on October 2, 2019, at the age of 92. Edmund was predeceased by his wife and sweetheart of 68 years, Romaine Winter Hutchinson, who died six months ago on March 7, 2019. He was also predeceased by his brother, Rodney Hutchinson and his sister, Muriel Wadleigh. Edmund will be lovingly remembered by his three sons: Glenn and his wife, Janet, Kim and his wife, Tracy, and Trent and his wife, Julie. He dearly loved his seven grandchildren: Isaac and his wife, Shelby, Josh and his fiance, Tiffany Luango, Katie Pullman and her husband, Kurt, Jake, Kyle, Abbie and Kallie; and one great-grandchild, Lola James (daughter of Issac and Shelby Hutchinson).

Edmund was born on September 22, 1927, in Weld, Maine. He served in the Navy from 1945-1946, and the Naval reserves from 1946-1950. He also served in the Army during the Korean War from April 1952 to December 1952. He married Romaine Sylvia Hutchinson on December 30, 1951. Edmund was employed for five years at the Wilton Woolen Mill before working for Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford. He retired from the mill after 38 years of dedicated service.

Edmund was an involved member of the Weld community. He was sexton of the Weld cemetery for many years, served as a deacon at the Weld Congressional Church and was an active member of the Weld Historical Society. He served on both the sesquicentennial and bicentennial committees, and was seen raising the flag at the Memorial Day celebrations. He also coached the Weld Baseball Little League team. He as a 60-year member of the Mystic Tie Lodge AF&AM #154, a member of the Weld Post American Legion #0203 and a longtime member of the Grange in Weld.

Edmund enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in sports and helping his sons with their house projects. He spent a great deal of time growing his vegetable gardens, especially caring for his potatoes. Time was spent watching deer under the apple trees, pressing cider, and he looked forward to the Farmington Fair each fall. Most of all, Edmund was particularly fond of spending time on the porch with his wife, Romaine.

A celebration of Edmund’s life will be held at the Weld Congregational Church on Saturday, October 19, at 1p.m. At the conclusion of the service, Masonic memorial services will be held by Mystic Tie Lodge AF & AM #154, followed by military honors. A gathering, including cider pressing, will follow at the cherished home of Edmund and Romaine Hutchinson. Private family committal prayers at Center Hill Cemetery, Weld.

You are invited to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to leave a kind word of remembrance and to view his video tribute. Cremation care arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine.

Remembrance gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be given to:

the Weld Historical Society

PO Box 31

Weld ME, 04285

