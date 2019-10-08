Congratulations to Walmart for asking Mainers, who, by state law, can openly carry guns in their stores, not do so because they are scaring children and some adults.

Walmart should also inform Mainers that if they choose to openly carry guns in their stores, they open themselves to being the first target if something happens. And they open themselves to loads of charges and lawsuits if they fired their weapon in a crowded store and wounded or killed an innocent person with a ricochet, especially a child.

I strongly suggest that people don’t take their guns with them to Walmart. Those people who normally carry a gun should lock the gun in their car.

Robert Hamm, Mexico

