Katie Boss is running as an at-large candidate for Auburn’s city council. She has been active in the community and I believe she is ready to take her next step by becoming an Auburn city councilor.
I serve with her on the Lewiston Auburn Complete Streets Committee. She brings a perspective that is valuable to our group and she has been eager to take on more work by volunteering to represent our committee on the Court Street study. I also served with her on Auburn’s Strategic Planning Committee. She currently serves Auburn on the Planning Board.
I am looking forward to seeing her contributions to the council. Her thoughtful approach to solving problems is just what Auburn needs.
I hope others will join me in voting for Katie Boss.
Dana Staples, Auburn
