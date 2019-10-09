LEWISTON – Randy D. Bolduc, 54, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Starks.

Randy was born in Lewiston on Dec. 19, 1964, the son of Alfred and Corrine (Caldwell) Bolduc. He grew up mostly in Auburn and attended the local schools.

He was employed for many years as a roofer and siding installer and he enjoyed working with his hands and helping others.

Randy enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR racing and was an avid Patriots fan.

He is survived by his mother, Corrine Bolduc, by his two daughters, Melissa Bolduc of Auburn and Nicole Beaucage of Lewiston. His partner, Dawn Neagle. He also leaves behind his siblings, Diana Spain of Virginia, Robert Bolduc and his wife, Patricia, of Wales and Christina Perkey and her partner, Jason Simard of Livermore Falls. His dog and best friend, Scout, as well as five grandchildren, Marcade Patrick, Bradley Patrick, Charles Richardson III, Robert Vallee- Labonte and Maloreigh Vallee-Labonte. And many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation.

