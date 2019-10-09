LEWISTON – Corinne B. (Labrie) Dumais, 90, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7 2019, at Montello Manor.

She was born on Sept. 4 1929, the daughter of the late Corinne and Willie Labrie.

Corinne worked 26 years at St. Mary’s Hospital as a dietary department secretary.

She enjoyed her retirement traveling with her husband and close friends, playing cards and bingo, and especially having her family gatherings on Sundays.

Corinne is survived by her son, Ronald, daughter-in-law Sandra, daughter, Suzanne Poulin and her husband, John, son, Gerard and wife, Rita, son, Daniel and wife, Ann, as well as eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Corinne was predeceased by her husband, Gerard, their son, Joseph and her brother, Lucien Labrie.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice House and Montello Manor for their support and loving care.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Corinne’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lewiston on Friday at 1 p.m., followed by committal services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: The Androscoggin Hospice House

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, Maine 04240

