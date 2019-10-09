AUBURN – Jeanne P. Collette, 93, previously of 1051 Sabattus Street, Lewiston, passed to Heaven on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Auburn.She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 18, 1925, the youngest child of Philippe and Lumina Levesque. She attended Brunswick schools.Jeanne married the love of her life, Roland Collette, on Oct. 28, 1946. She was employed many years at Bates Mill as a weaver, before starting the family business, Collette Monuments, with her husband, Roland and family.Jeanne was an extraordinarily kind woman, who only wished well for all she would meet. She had a strong belief in God and would often speak of how important faith is in this life. She was an inspiration to be around and a joy to know.Jeanne was a summer resident of Indian Rest in Harpswell for many years. She enjoyed boating, fishing and making lobster dinners for her family. Jeanne spent many winters in Dunedin, Florida, later in life enjoying the beach, golfing, and cherishing moments with family and friends.Jeanne spent the last three years at the Chapman House in Auburn, where she made numerous friends with her welcoming approach.She is survived by her four children; Marc and his wife, Judy, Donna and her husband, Roland Boucher, Donald and his wife, Ann, Bruce and his wife, Pauline; eight grandchildren; Melissa Stickney and her husband, Arthur, Brian Boucher and his wife, Karen, Tara Bryant and her husband, Zach, Amanda Tyburski and her husband, Zack, Luc Collette and his fiancee, Amy Marron, John, Abbie, and Abram Collette; and eight great-grandchildren; Christopher and Megan Stickney, Ella and Ethan Boucher, MacKenzie and Weston Bryant, Zoey and Max Tyburski, sister-in-law, Jeanne Berube and her husband, Roger, and her good friend, Connie St. Pierre.Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, her husband, siblings, Leo, Ludger, Alice, Annette and Lucie.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .A funeral mass honoring Jeanne’s life will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church. Committal services will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Mass cards in memory of Jeanne will be available at the funeral home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

