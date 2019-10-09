WINTHROP – Marie Cecile Stone, 87, died peacefully at home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Winthrop on Nov. 18, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Bernadette (Chabot) Fleury.

Marie graduated from Winthrop High School in 1950. She received her Bachelor of Science degree at UMaine Machias, majoring in teaching and minoring in English. She received her master’s degree in geography with a minor in education from UMaine, Farmington.

She married Donald F. Stone on Nov. 26, 1959 in the Rectory at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winthrop, where she has been a lifelong member.

Marie taught at Lincoln School in Augusta for several years, and later in the Winthrop school system for 14 years. While in Winthrop she began the Adult Education Program and ran it for five years. She also started and headed the Remedial Reading Program at the grade school. She later became the director of reading, working with grade school, middle school and high school students and teachers.

Marie and her husband, Don, bought and operated Prospect Hill Golf Course from 1975 until 1983. They also owned and managed several apartment houses in Winthrop.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Donald Stone; a sister, Lillian Hebert; two brothers-in-law, Adrian Hebert and Lester Tibbetts.

She is survived by two sisters, Lorraine Fleury and Alice Brooks and her husband, Terry, a sister-in-law, Sandra (Stone) Tibbetts, all of Winthrop; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Condolences may also be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 11, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Route 133, Winthrop. Burial will follow at the Glenside Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their thanks to hospice workers Kerry (nurse), Debbie (social worker) and Mary (aide); caregivers, Linda, Beryl and Lynn; and all of those who visited, prayed and sent cards.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to

HealthReach Hospice

P.O. Box 828

Waterville ME 04903-0828