PORTLAND – Dorothy E. Parker passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in her honor at her daughter’s home in Sumner, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from noon until 8 p.m. Any cards or flowers may be sent to her daughter Tammy Cerrato’s home in Sumner, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. To read her full obituary and leave online condolences for her family go to www.chandlerfunerals.com

