LIVERMORE FALLS — Superintendent Scott Albert has provided the following information about staff from Regional School Unit 73:

Spruce Mountain High School

Diane Maurais is in her 35th year of teaching special education in the district. Currently, she is the Life Skills teacher at SMHS.

She lives in Livermore and has been married to her husband Dan for thirty years! They have two children, Amanda and Bryan. Amanda and her husband live in Tennessee with grandchildren Nolan and Levi. Bryan and his wife live on Mount Desert Island.

Maurais loves reading, going to camp and baking cookies.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Mrs. Erica Grimaldi is a physical education teacher at SMMS. She grew up in South Portland, graduated from University of Maine at Farmington, and now resides in Jay, Maine.

Living in Whitefish, Montana for a winter and skiing with the snow ghosts is probably the coolest thing she’s ever done. Someday, she would love to go somewhere tropical.

Grimaldi loves spending time with her husband, Mike and their children. Son Alex is 12 and daughter Madelyn is 10.

When she isn’t at school or hanging out with her family, Grimaldi enjoys coaching and playing basketball.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Mrs. Kim Cote is an Educational Technician for the Special Education Resource room at SMES. She works with grades 3-5.

Cote graduated from Mid-State College in 1983 with an Associates Degree in Applied Science. She started her career in Special Education in 2000. Cote loves what she does and enjoys seeing the progress that develops in her classroom.

She married in 1985 and together she and her husband have three children and a puppy named Molly.

In her spare time, Cote loves painting, snowmobiling, cheering for the Steelers and volunteering at the Veterans of Foreign War in Jay, Maine.

Spruce Mountain Primary School

Principal Kevin Harrington has enjoyed a career filled with unique people from diverse backgrounds and interesting career choices.

He graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, Maine. Traditional college was never his plan.

Harrington chose to work full time while attending the University of Maine at Augusta completing his Bachelors of Science in Public Administration and moving on to complete his Masters of Public Administration at the University of Maine. He’s become a life-long learner and has acquired an additional one hundred plus credits just for fun.

Having entered the United States Military, he excelled as a soldier and became Soldier of the Year.

Back in Maine, Harrington worked in the private sector, gaining additional skills and life experiences before determining that he would focus upon public education. He lives in Greene, Maine with his wife Hazel (a teacher) and his two children, Michaela (12) and Caleb (8).

Spending time with the kids and ensuring others’ success continues to be his passion.

