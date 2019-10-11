NEWRY — Sunday River Resort continues its efforts to double its snowmaking capacity.

Phase Two is underway to increase the water capacity for making snow by 10% with the addition of four 500-horsepower pumps at Sunday River.

Although the resort has not yet set an official opening date, a recent snowmaking test gives Sunday River’s snowmakers the go-ahead to crank the system at full capacity — 10,000 gallons of water and 60,000-cubic feet of air per minute, producing over four acre-feet per hour — at the first sustained cold snap with temperatures between 25-30 degrees overnight.

« Previous

filed under: