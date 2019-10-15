I am delighted that Holly Lasagna has decided to run for reelection to the Auburn City Council, Ward 1.

During her two years on the council, Holly has demonstrated that she believes in fair and open processes in city government, in respectful dialogue with members of the public, and in calm and thorough discussion of issues. She has shown unflagging persistence and patience in guiding Auburn to a promising future, even when the debate has been contentious. Her approach to serving as a city councilor should be the model for anyone in elective office.

I hope others will join me in returning a voice of civility and reason to the Auburn council.

Bonnie Lounsbury, Auburn

