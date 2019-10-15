I am curious as to whether the Mainers outside Jared Golden’s office holding up signs that say “stop the witch hunt” have any idea of what that term actually means. It is defined as “a campaign against a person or group holding unorthodox or unpopular views,” and the term itself suggests that there is no wrongdoing on behalf of the accused person.

Yet, here is a man whose administration has received 37 criminal indictments, 7 criminal convictions, and 6 prison sentences since taking office. He sues to hide his tax returns. He confiscates notes taken by translators. He orders aides not to testify. He ridicules government agencies. Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, this is not the behavior of an innocent man, and those who continue to defend him are going to end up on the wrong side of history.

During the Benghazi hearings, Obama handed over everything that was asked for, and Hillary Clinton was grilled by the GOP for 11 straight hours. They found nothing. Trump refuses to provide anything and not allow anyone even appear for questioning. All those in power who allow this behavior to continue are a moral cancer on our country and must be stopped before they destroy everything we accomplished in our campaign against fascism in the second World War.

Eric Rohrbach, New Gloucester

