NORWAY – Bernice Mae Palmer, 89, of Norway, died early Saturday morning, Oct 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Bernice was born in Norway on Dec. 18, 1929, the daughter of Mabel (Perry) and Cleon Perkins.

She grew up and attended Norway schools. She married her husband, Howard Palmer Jr. in 1947.

Bernice worked in a shoe shop and then was a homemaker, taking care of her two children. In the 1960s, Bernice worked with her husband, remodeling old buildings, turning them into apartment rentals. In the mid ’70s they bought the Ledgewood Motel, which Bernice and her son operated, while Howard established Town and Country Mobile Home Park Inc. in 1970. In the mid ’80s, the Ledgewood Motel was sold to put full attention and efforts into Town and Country Mobile Home Village. Bernice managed and did bookkeeping for the Village.

Bernice and Howard enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, and traveling in their motorhome.

While wintering in Florida they purchased Oak Bend Village in Dunnellon, Fla., another mobile home community, in 1996 and lived there, turning it into a hundred unit park. In 2007, with them being aged and declining health, they wanted to come home to Norway, so they sold the park in Florida and moved back to Norway into Town and Country Mobile Home Village. Here she spent her remaining years.

Bernice is survived by her two sons, Howard “Howie” Palmer III and long time girlfriend, Nancy Voisine, Perry Palmer, daughter-in-law Susan Palmer; three grandchildren, Lisa Palmer and boyfriend, Daniel Murray of Dunnellon, Fla., Jennifer Palmer and Karen Palmer of Norway. She was preceded by her husband and parents.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday October 17 between 6-8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris. A church service at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish- St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway, will be held on Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. A burial will be held immediately after the service at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Bernice and Howard had two cats, Morgan and Sox, who provided great comfort to them. Sox was by her side until the end.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations sent to

Responsible Pet Care, in honor of the cats, at

P.O. Box 82

Norway, ME 04268 or

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

