POLAND – William James “Jimmy” Cavers, of Poland, peacefully received his angle wings on Oct. 8, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born May 17, 1932 to Florence Beulah and Richard Melville Cavers of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. Jimmy married Marcia Ellen Trafford in August 1956, together they had three children.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marcia T Cavers; children Diana and Larry St.Hilaire of Auburn, Lori and Dean Trundy of Hebron and William James Cavers II of Buckfield; daughter-in-law, Tammy Cavers of Auburn; grandchildren, Heather and Kenny Tripp, Ashley and Jeff St. Pierre, Lyndsey and Andrew Simpson, Nathan Cavers and Bobbie Freve, Dillon Trundy and Leanne Pray: great-grandchildren, Logan and Dayla Tripp, Xander St. Pierre, Bryce and Easton Simpson and Anne Wentworth. Jimmy is survived by siblings, Joyce Marcoux, Linda and Bill Zimmerman; in-laws, Joe Trafford. Patty and Bill Jacobson, Sandy Newton, Donna and Darryl Ward, Deborah and Harry Payton, Darlene and Clayton Leavitt, Darryl and Susan Trafford, Donald and Shelly Trafford, Dean Trafford; also, many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Janet and Gordon Adams, Daniel Marcoux, Martha and Sydric Seger, Richard and Mary Cavers, Lois and Paul Laliberte; mother-in-law, Edith Trafford; Beatrice and William Bouffard, Lois and Dennis Oberg, Ruth Trafford, Fay Watson and Daniel Trafford.

Our deepest gratitude, to the staff of Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice. Their kindness and care for Jimmy will never be forgotten. Thank you.

A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be at the Poland Town Hall, November 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations can be made to Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice in lieu of flowers.

« Previous