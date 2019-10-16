SCARBOROUGH – On Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, Guy Pomerleau went to be with His Lord and Savior.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1931 in Waterville, Quebec the tenth child of Valeda Mercier and Arthur Pomerleau.

Guy was schooled in Quebec and attended an Oblate Junior Seminary in Bucksport, two years before returning to Quebec to start a career as a telegraph operator for the Canadian National Railways. He worked at various railroad stations in Quebec, Ontario, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine before transferring permanently to the South Paris office in 1964 where he worked until his retirement in 1989 after 49 years of service for the railroad. He also worked for 42 years as a part time cashier/clerk at the Laverdiere’s/Rite Aid Pharmacy in South Paris.

He was predeceased by his mother in 1932 and father in 1962; his brothers, Paul-Emile, Evangeliste, Adrien and Raymond, and sisters, Agathe (Gérard Poulin), Irene (Thomas Poirier), Noëlla (Armand Dionne), Léonilla, Pauline (Maurice Labranchee).

He leaves behind his wife, Nicole; a son JC (Claude); daughters, Joanne (Kevin Christie) and Debra (Steven Card); and seven grandchildren, Nolan and Kaleigh Card, Gavin, Addison and Morgan Christie and Roman and Noëlle Ramos; and many nieces and nephews in Canada.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway on Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Waterville, Quebec at a later date.

