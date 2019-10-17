LISBON — Police said Thursday the driver of a Subaru traveling east on Route 196 on Wednesday appears to have driven across the centerline and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Chief Marc Hagan of the Lisbon Police Department issued a statement saying the one charge currently pending against the driver, Isaac Moody, 32, of Kingfield is operating a motor vehicle under license suspension.
Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday. On Thursday, Moody was still at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with a lower body injury, according to the statement. A passenger in his vehicle, Anisha Gagnon, 29, of Temple was also a patient at the hospital with upper body injuries. Their 20-month-old child was examined after the crash and released from the hospital without injury.
The two occupants of the oncoming Chrysler van, George Gamrat, 74, and Linda Gamrat, 71, both of Lisbon, were treated at CMMC. George was released after treatment for minor injuries; Linda was still a patient Thursday with upper body injuries, according to the statement.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lisbon Police Department and the Crash Reconstruction Unit of the Brunswick Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Former Kennebunk teacher harassed but not discriminated against, report says
-
Nation / World
White House says next G-7 summit will be held at Trump’s own golf resort
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon police: Car crossed the centerline in collision that injured four people
-
Community Sports
Nick Archer shoots 911 pound moose
-
Maine
Storm causes outages along the coast, but minimal impact in central Maine