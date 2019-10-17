LISBON — Police said Thursday the driver of a Subaru traveling east on Route 196 on Wednesday appears to have driven across the centerline and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Chief Marc Hagan of the Lisbon Police Department issued a statement saying the one charge currently pending against the driver, Isaac Moody, 32, of Kingfield is operating a motor vehicle under license suspension.

Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday. On Thursday, Moody was still at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with a lower body injury, according to the statement. A passenger in his vehicle, Anisha Gagnon, 29, of Temple was also a patient at the hospital with upper body injuries. Their 20-month-old child was examined after the crash and released from the hospital without injury.

The two occupants of the oncoming Chrysler van, George Gamrat, 74, and Linda Gamrat, 71, both of Lisbon, were treated at CMMC. George was released after treatment for minor injuries; Linda was still a patient Thursday with upper body injuries, according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lisbon Police Department and the Crash Reconstruction Unit of the Brunswick Police Department.

