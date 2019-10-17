WEST PARIS — The Oxford County Educators Association-Retired (OCEA-R) met for the first time after summer recess at the West Paris Universalist Church on September 20. President John Kimball presided over the meeting. The Apple Fund Raiser will be held Friday, October 18, at the South Paris Second Congregational Church. The pies will be made on Thursday, October 17, starting at 9:00 A.M. Anyone who is willing to help prepare the pies is welcome to assist. The meeting will start at 11:00 AM. Dinner will be served by members of the church at approximately noon. Ted Colburn of the Beech Hill Bison Farm will present the program after dinner. The annual calendar raffle will be handed out as another means to raise money for scholarships.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Hart hired as new SAD 44 Adult Ed director
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett looks to the past, and future, of Bethel Historical Society
-
The Bethel Citizen
Cost continues to be concern on proposed SAD 44 garage project
-
The Bethel Citizen
Tuba ensemble to perform
-
The Bethel Citizen
MLT Field Trip to See Sandhill Cranes