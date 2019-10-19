AUBURN – Claudette C. Fortin, RN, 88, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn. She passed away surrounded by friends and family. She was born on Nov. 1, 1930, the daughter of Wilfred and Blanche Morin, and was a graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She put her career on hold, however, to raise her three sons. She restarted her career years later and worked for many years as a nurse for the city of Lewiston and for its school system. Excelling in all aspects of life, Claudette earned the respect and admiration of all those who were fortunate enough to be part of her life. A strong woman, she endeavored to instill this strength of right and wrong with her sons, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her effervescence and love for life, her strong personality and her laughter, along with her unapologetic refusal to compromise her personal principles will be remembered by all who knew her. With seemingly boundless energy, Claudette took her sons camping and hiking at every opportunity; at one point spending entire summers in a small camping trailer with her three boys. She never missed a sporting event her sons were involved with, and her sons got older and went into coaching she tried to never miss any of those events. Claudette is survived by her three sons, Douglas Fortin and his wife, Terri of Braintree, Mass., Richard Fortin and his wife, Joanne of Fort Kent, Marc Fortin and his wife, Nancy Kelley of Winthrop; five grandchildren, Emily, Katherine, Kristin, Meghan, Conor; and five great-grandchildren, Will, Aila, Emelyn, Oisin and Hattie. Claudette will be profoundly missed by her family and all of her friends. Our immense loss will be felt for years as we remember and celebrate her life. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Monday from 9-10:30 a.m. Services will be Monday, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Donations may be made in her memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice Services, Hospice House Fund15 Strawberry Avenue Lewiston, ME 04240

