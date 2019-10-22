The head of a Biddeford-based service provider whose contract was terminated by the state on Monday said the Department of Health and Human Services is to blame for the death of a client this summer.

Christine Tiernan, CEO of Residential and Community Support Services, said in emails to the Press Herald that the client had only been in the agency’s care for 72 hours. She said he was dropped off with no insulin to treat his diabetes and then refused medical treatment when staff tried to take him to the hospital.

Tiernan also said the client was under state guardianship and the state had a responsibility to keep him safe. She said RCSS is considering suing DHHS.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Monday that the state terminated its contract with RCSS, which she said failed to make necessary changes following the client’s death in late August.

“The health and safety of Maine people is our chief concern,” Lambrew said in a statement. “This company’s unacceptable failure to ensure the well-being of its residents has led us to take immediate steps to safeguard residents’ health and welfare and transition them to alternative homes. We will do all we can to help ease the disruption and distress caused to residents and their families as we hold the company accountable.”

On Tuesday, after Tiernan blamed DHHS for the death, DHHS spokeswoman Jackie Farwell issued a statement that the agency cancelled its contract with RCSS “in response to a pattern of repeated failures to ensure the wellbeing of residents and insufficient correction of deficiencies, despite being given the opportunity to do so. This includes, but is not limited to, the death in late August of an individual under state guardianship. Our first priority remains the health and safety of the residents as we assist them in transitioning to alternative housing.”

The Press Herald has learned through sources familiar with the case that the man who died was Norman Fisher, 62, of Biddeford. Tiernan confirmed his identity on Tuesday. Additionally, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said detectives are investigating the circumstances of Fisher’s death but could not provide any details. Mark Belserene, a spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office, said an autopsy of Fisher was conducted but he was not authorized to release a cause of death.

According to probate court records, the state petitioned for and was granted guardianship of Fisher in early 2015 because of his intellectual disability.

“The petitioner believes that the person alleged in this petition to be incapacitated is impaired to the extent that he lacks sufficient understanding or capacity to make or communicate responsible decisions concerning his person and that the appointment of a guardian is necessary,” the petition said.

Fisher’s parents are deceased and although he has siblings, none of them wanted to be his guardian, according to probate records, so the state stepped in. Public guardianships are typically seen as a last resort.

When the state was awarded guardianship, Fisher was living in an apartment in Biddeford and receiving support services through a few different agencies. He grew up in Biddeford and went through 9th grade there. As an adult, he worked several places, including as a janitor at River Works in Biddeford, at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach and in the kitchen at an elementary school in Biddeford.

Fisher also was an accomplished artist and took art classes locally. After his death, the Art Certificate Program in Biddeford held a memorial art show in his honor. A collection of his work was displayed, along with other pieces created in his memory.

According to probate records, Fisher was severely diabetic and sometimes needed help taking his insulin. Prior to becoming a ward of the state, he had “a history of living in squalor, filth , hoarding and clutter,” a provider wrote. In one apartment, that later burned down, there were cat feces throughout the house and spoiled food. Sue Marcellino, then with Community Partners, wrote that Fisher had a limited ability to smell and would sometimes eat rotten food.

Fisher received monthly Social Security disability and Supplemental Security Income payments that totaled less than $800. He also had a federal Section 8 housing voucher.

He had been living at an apartment on Main Street in Biddeford for several years but was evicted sometime in 2018, according to a report filed by his guardian, Patrick Bourque, a DHHS employee. Bourque didn’t say what led to the eviction.

But by the next annual report, filed in July 2019, Fisher was still living there. Bourque wrote that he was looking for other options.

It’s not clear yet what caused Fisher to finally leave, but that’s apparently how he came into the care of RCSS. He was moved to a house in Portland and died three days later, on Aug. 27.

DHHS filed a report with the probate court on Fisher’s death.

“The incapacitated person’s death is noted. No further guardianship-related action is necessary,” the court wrote.

RCSS has been a MaineCare provider since 2013. As of Friday, the agency served 70 clients, operating 38 one- and two-bedroom residences for adults with developmental disabilities in southern Maine and provided independent living assistance to others in their own homes.

As of Monday, the state said it already had transitioned four residents to alternative housing, a fifth move was in progress, and work was underway to safely relocate the remaining 65 individuals, hopefully within 30 days.

In the meantime, the department will continue to pay for services provided by RCSS while residents are moved to new homes and will assist with finding those placements. RCSS will continue to staff its homes and DHHS will continue to monitor those homes with regular site visits.

Related Headlines DHHS ends contract with service provider 2 months after death of disabled client

« Previous

Next »

filed under: