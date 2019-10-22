As a strong supporter of the arts, I urge voters in Lewiston to support the new $13 million addition at Lewiston High School.

Teachers and students need to be moved out of the current storage area and given a new and expanded opportunity in order to experience music, art, culture and theater in an environment appropriate for the needs of teachers and students.

The expansion is long overdue.

Bette Swett-Thibeault, Lewiston

