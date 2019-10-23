I am writing to voice my support for the many candidates running for Auburn School Committee this election year, including Pam Hart, David Simpson, Karen Mathieu, Victoria Langelier and Olga Dolgicer.

These candidates are parents with children currently in Auburn schools, and have a very good idea of the challenges that currently exist in our schools. I recall when Pam Hart sat alongside me and testified in front of the school committee to convey her disappointment in reduced instruction time in our schools in favor of questionable professional development time.

We need school committee members who are not afraid to speak up, raise a voice, ask the hard questions, and challenge the status quo. We need elected officials who lead, not follow.

We are overdue for change, and I have every confidence that these candidates will bring about the fresh start we need in our school leadership.

Claire Nacinovich, Auburn

