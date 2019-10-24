Library

BRYANT POND — The Whitman Memorial Library in Bryant Pond will be welcoming Sarah Page on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 2:00. The program , The Whole Horse Experience and Educational Sanctuary, will inform you about Sarah’s work to rescue and rehabilitate horses from neglect, abuse, abandonment and slaughter. She will tell about her facility in Woodstock and her efforts to provide horses with training, a safe place to heal physically and mentally, and an adoptive new home whenever possible. The program is open to the public at no charge and light refreshments will be served.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

