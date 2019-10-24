MEXICO — New Ventures Maine is offering a free workshop for folks of all ages called “Clean-up Your Credit.” The workshop will be held at Region 9 Adult Education, 377 River Road, Mexico ME, 04257. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm.
In this free, 2-hour workshop learn how to reduce your debt, improve your credit, and maintain a good credit score. Create your own step-by-step plan to pay down your debt.
All workshops and follow-up coaching is free. To register for this workshop visit our website at www.newventuresmaine.org.
For more information on New Ventures Maine please call Janet Smith at 778-2757.
