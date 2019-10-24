WEST PARIS — November can be bleak, but it can also signify transitions and new beginnings as we move into the winter season. What better time to explore our spirituality, perhaps a new beginning? Join in at the First Universalist Church of West Paris where explorations occur every Sunday. Worship services begin at 9:00 a.m. with refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

November 3, “The Timeless Promise” led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. We Unitarian Universalists gather together through covenant, a timeless promise, rather than creed. Join us as we explore the hallowed covenant that binds us together and what makes it sacred.

November 10, “Living with an Attitude of Gratitude” led by The Reverend Laura Knittweis, who is an interfaith minister, ordained in 2011 through the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine. Her primary ministry is end of life support which she does through her business, Heartsong Caregiving and Ministry Services. She has served as minister of the week at Ferry Beach.

November 17, “Indiscriminate Taste” led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Writer Kat Liu wrote, “I’ve been trying to cultivate appreciation, to see the merits of what’s in front of me instead of the flaws, even if they’re not my taste. I still catch myself in critique mode—it’s hard to unlearn—but overall, I’m a happier person with indiscriminate tastes.” Knowing that many of us suffer from judging and being judged, at this service we will consider non-judgmental living.

November 24, “Grace Beyond Knowing, I Kings 17:8-16 and Luke 7:11-17, led by The Reverend William “Scott” Campbell. Reverend Campbell is a retired United Methodist pastor living on Paris Hill with his wife, Lin, and two grandsons. He served churches in Paris, France; Brussels, Belgium, and Harvard Square, in Cambridge, MA. He was an adjunct faculty member at Harvard Divinity School for twenty years. His Maine roots go back to the early 1960’s when his parents bought a home in Winthrop. He regularly attends the First Congregational Church in South Paris.

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

