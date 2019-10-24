WEST PARIS — On Saturday, November 2, at 20 p.m., the tuba ensemble, Low Commotion will present a concert at the First Universalist Church of West Paris. Low Commotion, which was formed in 2013, is a group of euphoniums (tenor tubas) and full-sized tubas. According to the director, James Bennett of West Paris, they perform several concerts each year at senior living centers, veterans’ homes, churches, and libraries. “Literature performed ranges from Jazz and Marches to contemporary music, we borrow from everyone!” And to quote another member, “at last the tuba gets to play the melody”. For a concert with a mix of styles and entertaining music performed by a very unique ensemble, make sure you don’t miss Low Commotion. Refreshments following the concert.
The First Universalist Church of West Paris is located at 208 Main St., W. Paris. For more information, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Police find body in missing Waterville woman’s building
-
Advertiser Democrat
Harrison eyes location for public works building
-
The Bethel Citizen
The rise and fall of ‘Greenwood City’
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford grapples with transfer station, waste water challenges
-
Advertiser Democrat
For Maine snowmobile clubs, the season starts in October