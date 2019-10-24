To the Editor:
“It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood” when a community gets together to support children for their future scholarships. Grateful thanks to all the dedicated people who come together to make this Race Day possible: the sponsors, runners, cheerers, neighbors, race committee, and so very many loyal volunteers.
The weather was cool and beautiful as 33 children participated in the fun run and 176 ran or walked the 5K. We had a unicycle and the Hoot owl to entertain us all. Talented cooks brought 19 different choices to the annual Chili Competition. A Smoked Brisket by Jared Santos won 1st prize, 2nd went to Dottie Bell for her Maple/Beef chili, and Aiden Stockwell took 3rd with a Colorado Cowboy Chili.
Race results: http://coolrunning.com/results/19/me/Oct13_20thWa For more information: www.waterfordfall5k.com, and pictures: www.facebook.com/Fall5K.
A special Commemorative Program was handed out to everyone. It honors this occasion with heartfelt stories, photographs, and statistics about the origins and history of runners, scholarship winners, sponsors and volunteers. Issues are available around town. Enormous THANKS to everyone who helped make this such a truly special event as we celebrated our 20th year.
For the Race Committee,
Martha Eaton- Director
Waterford
