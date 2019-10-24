Edward Little (0-7) at Thornton Academy (7-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The records speak for themselves, but the Trojans might be looking ahead to a test next week. The Red Eddies have rival Lewiston to look forward to next.
Morse (1-6) at Leavitt (7-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Hornets just want to make it out of this mismatch healthy and without a stunning loss.
Mt. Blue (5-2) at Skowhegan (3-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
B North playoff positioning on the line for both teams. Could be a high-scoring affair.
Madison/Carrabec (2-5) at Mountain Valley (2-5)
Friday, 7 p.m.
This is a battle for fifth and sixth in Class D South. The winner gets a morale boost heading into playoffs.
Cape Elizabeth (4-3) at Poland (1-6)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Knights’ rough welcome back to Class C continues with another formidable foe.
Spruce Mountain (5-2) at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (6-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Phoenix have lost two of their last three, the Ramblers have won six straight.
Ellsworth/Sumner (2-5) at Gray-New Gloucester (1-6)
Friday, 6 p.m.
The Patriots get a rematch with the only team they’ve beat. They’ll need to repeat to make playoffs.
Lawrence (6-1) at Lewiston (1-6)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils welcome back an old foe. They’d like it to be a rude welcome for the rolling Bulldogs.
Scarborough (6-1) at Oxford Hills (4-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
This could be a playoff preview. The Vikings didn’t look close to postseason form last week.
Mt. Ararat (5-2) at Telstar (3-4)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
A win would give the Rebels a home playoff game, but the Eagles will make that a tough feat.
Lisbon (4-3) at Oak Hill (4-3)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Anything goes when these rivals meet. The winner gets a much-deserved first-round bye.
