Edward Little (0-7) at Thornton Academy (7-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The records speak for themselves, but the Trojans might be looking ahead to a test next week. The Red Eddies have rival Lewiston to look forward to next.

Morse (1-6) at Leavitt (7-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Hornets just want to make it out of this mismatch healthy and without a stunning loss.

Mt. Blue (5-2) at Skowhegan (3-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

B North playoff positioning on the line for both teams. Could be a high-scoring affair.

Madison/Carrabec (2-5) at Mountain Valley (2-5)

Friday, 7 p.m.

This is a battle for fifth and sixth in Class D South. The winner gets a morale boost heading into playoffs.

Cape Elizabeth (4-3) at Poland (1-6)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Knights’ rough welcome back to Class C continues with another formidable foe.

Spruce Mountain (5-2) at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (6-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Phoenix have lost two of their last three, the Ramblers have won six straight.

Ellsworth/Sumner (2-5) at Gray-New Gloucester (1-6)

Friday, 6 p.m.

The Patriots get a rematch with the only team they’ve beat. They’ll need to repeat to make playoffs.

Lawrence (6-1) at Lewiston (1-6)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils welcome back an old foe. They’d like it to be a rude welcome for the rolling Bulldogs.

Scarborough (6-1) at Oxford Hills (4-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

This could be a playoff preview. The Vikings didn’t look close to postseason form last week.

Mt. Ararat (5-2) at Telstar (3-4)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

A win would give the Rebels a home playoff game, but the Eagles will make that a tough feat.

Lisbon (4-3) at Oak Hill (4-3)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Anything goes when these rivals meet. The winner gets a much-deserved first-round bye.

