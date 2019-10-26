AUBURN – Brenda J. Greenough, 72, of Mechanic Falls, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019 in Auburn.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1947 to parents, James and Ruth Bean in Whitefield, N.H.

Brenda loved spending time with her family and friends, and reminiscing about the good ole days.

In the 70s, Brenda worked at Hilcrest in Lewiston. She also drove for City Cab, Tikes Enterprise, and Community Concepts before retirement in the early 2000s.

She is predeceased by both parents; her oldest brother; and her loving husband, Warren J. Greenough Sr.

Surviving her is her dedicated and loving son, Warren J. Greenough Jr.; her beautiful granddaughter, Kristie L. Greenough; and her longtime friend, Sandy Crabtree.

I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with my hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Brenda’s name to the

Good Shepherd Food Bank

3121 Hotel Rd.

Auburn, ME 04240

